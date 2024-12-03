 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Studio City promoter clinches US$250mln credit facility

Dec 03, 2024 Industry Talk, Latest News, Macau  

Studio City promoter clinches US$250mln credit facility

A unit of Studio City International Holdings Ltd, promoter of the Studio City casino resort in Macau, has signed a new senior facility agreement with a syndicate of banks, according to a Monday press release.

Under the terms of the agreement, the lenders have made available to Studio City Co Ltd just under HKD1.95 billion (US$250.0 million) in revolving credit facilities for a term of five years.

Macau concessionaire Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd controls Studio City International Holdings and runs the gaming operations at the Studio City property (pictured).

The announcement said the fresh credit facility agreement “also provides an option to increase the commitments under the senior revolving facility in an amount not exceeding US$100 million, for Studio City Co to incur further indebtedness under the senior revolving facility, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions”.

Studio City International stated that it intends to use the proceeds from the senior revolving facility “to refinance outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate and working capital purposes”.

The release also said that Studio City Co has amended an agreement with its lenders – including Bank of China Ltd, Macau Branch – in relation to the senior secured term loan and revolving facilities agreement dated March 15, 2021. The existing credit facility currently represents HKD234.0 million of the group’s committed facilities, it added.

The amendment was to “align certain terms” of the existing credit facilities with the terms of the new agreement, said Studio City International.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Studio City promoter clinches US$250mln credit facility

Studio City promoter clinches US$250mln credit facility

Dec 03, 2024  

A unit of Studio City International Holdings Ltd, promoter of the Studio City casino resort in Macau, has signed a new senior facility agreement with a syndicate of banks, according to a Monday press...
Read More
Kangwon board nod US$128mln new casino and leisure space

Kangwon board nod US$128mln new casino and leisure space

Dec 03, 2024  

Lotte Tour November casino sales at nearly US$19mln

Lotte Tour November casino sales at nearly US$19mln

Dec 02, 2024  

New Macau govt may give satellite casino clarity: execs

New Macau govt may give satellite casino clarity: execs

Dec 02, 2024  

Hengqin line for Macau light rail starts operations Monday

Hengqin line for Macau light rail starts operations Monday

Dec 02, 2024  

Pick of the Day


US$128 million

Amount that Kangwon Land Inc plans to invest to build a second casino venue