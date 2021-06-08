Studio City to launch series of residency shows soon: Melco

Global casino operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd announced on Tuesday the launch of a series of residency shows spread over a three-year period – from the second half of 2021 to 2024 – at its Studio City property in Cotai, Macau.

Artists pledged to appear are Aaron Kwok, Joey Yung, and Leon Lai (pictured), via an aggregate of 90 shows, according to a press release issued that day.

“Further first-class artists will join this unique line up with their own bespoke shows over the next 12 months. Details of these collaborations will be announced in due course,” stated the announcement.

The company described the series of residency shows as the first of its kind in Asia.

Evan Winkler, president of Melco Resorts, was cited in the document as saying the new entertainment offering “demonstrates Melco’s belief in the city’s diversification and its contribution to the Greater Bay Area”.

The former was a reference to Macau’s attempt to broaden its economy beyond tourism and gaming. The latter was a reference to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, an initiative of China’s central government to integrate the economies of the three places.

Aaron Kwok was quoted in the press release as saying: “It’s my pleasure to cooperate with Studio City Macau once more. My performance for the grand opening of Studio City Event Center in 2015 and [my] large-scale show with electrifying stage effects was hosted here in 2019.” He added his new show would be “innovative and striking”.