Success Universe appoints Cua Fong Ying as secretary

Hong Kong-listed Success Universe Group Ltd, an investor in Macau casino hotel Ponte 16 (pictured), has appointed Cua Fong Ying as the company’s secretary and authorised representative, with effect from Thursday (June 20). Ms Cua is replacing Agnes Chiu Nam Ying, who has tendered her resignation as the firm’s secretary, according to a Thursday filing.

Ms Cua joined Success Universe in 2006 and has been responsible for the group’s company secretarial matters, said the firm. She previously served as senior company secretarial manager of Success Universe.

She is described as having “extensive experience” in such work, having “served in various companies” listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Success Universe posted a net profit of HKD169.3 million (US$21.6 million) for full-year 2023, compared with a net loss of nearly HKD287.1 million in the prior year.

Group-wide revenue stood at HKD101.9 million last year, down 11.2 percent from 2022; costs for the reporting period fell by 16.8 percent year-on-year, to HKD85.1 million, said the Hong Kong-listed in a March filing.

Success Universe is currently preparing for its long-anticipated extension to Ponte 16, a casino-hotel complex overlooking Macau’s Inner Harbour. The expansion plan is likely to involve investment of “HKD500 million to HKD600 million”, said in February the firm’s deputy chairman, Hoffman Ma Ho Man.