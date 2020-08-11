Success Universe flags 1H loss, blames Covid-19

Aug 11, 2020 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Success Universe Group Ltd, an investor in Macau casino hotel Ponte 16 (pictured), said on Monday that it expects to record a first-half consolidated loss in the range of approximately HKD120 million (US$15.5 million) to HKD150 million. The company reported a consolidated profit of HKD48.7 million for the six months to June 30, 2019.
The expected first-half loss was mainly attributable to the group’s share of a “substantial loss” relating to the Ponte 16 complex “as a result of the outbreak of Covid-19 since early 2020,” Success Universe said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Success Universe is a joint venture partner with a unit of casino concessionaire SJM Holdings Ltd in casino hotel Ponte 16, at Macau’s Inner Harbour district.
The company said other reasons for the expected first-half loss – based on its draft unaudited consolidated management accounts – were “a fair value loss on the group’s investment properties” and a “write-down of carrying amount of the group’s stock of properties.”
Success Universe also said it expected to book a “fair value gain on the group’s listed equity securities” acquired during the reporting period.
The Hong Kong-listed firm saw its 2019 profit rise 36.2 percent year-on-year, to HKD74.2 million.
Hoffman Ma Ho Man, deputy chairman and executive director of Success Universe, said in June in comments to GGRAsia that a planned extension of the Ponte 16 complex faced further delays as part of the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Aug 12, 2020
Aug 12, 2020
Aug 12, 2020
Aug 12, 2020
Aug 12, 2020Macau’s Chief Executive, Ho Iat Seng, said on Wednesday that his government’s priority was on stabilising the city’s economy amid the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic. Asked about the...
Aug 12, 2020
Aug 12, 2020
(Click here for more)
”The travel/border policy between mainland China and Macau will fully normalise by the end of September (i.e., before the all-important October Golden Week)”
DS Kim, Derek Choi and Jeremy An
Analysts at JP Morgan Securities