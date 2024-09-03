Summer passengers 82pct of Jul-Aug 2019: Macau airport

Macau International Airport saw a throughput of 1.47 million passengers in July and August, said the hub’s operator in an update. Based on GGRAsia’s review of the airport’s data, it represented an 82.3-percent recovery relative to the same period in 2019.

The airport had a 1.79-million passenger throughput in July and August 2019, the trading year prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Macau International Airport Co Ltd – also known as CAM – the facility’s operator, said judged year-on-year, passenger volume in the July and August holiday season this time, was up 28.0 percent.

The airport would “continue to develop international routes while actively cooperating with airlines to develop connecting flights and luggage check-through services,” CAM stated in the Monday update.

In terms of the city’s overall tourism sector, the months of July and August generated 336,000 arrivals from overseas markets, up 29.8 percent year-on-year, and a 75.6 percent recovery on the same period in 2019. The tally represented 5.0 percent of the aggregate 6.69-million tourists to Macau in the period, show data issued on Sunday by the Macao Government Tourism Office.

Macau’s airport is predominantly a regional hub, unlike Hong Kong International Airport in the neighbouring special administrative region. Macau’s facility mostly offers flights connecting to cities in mainland China, though it also has ones linking to Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia.