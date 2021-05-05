Suncity’s Lo among 2 Summit Ascent execs to Suntrust board

May 05, 2021 Newsdesk Latest News, Philippines, Top of the deck
Two senior executives of Hong Kong-listed Summit Ascent Holdings Ltd have respectively become board directors at Suntrust Home Developers Inc, a Philippine entity investing in a casino hotel in Manila that is part of the Westside City Project. The board move is according to a Suntrust filing to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
Andrew Lo Kai Bong (pictured in a file photo), also an executive director of Hong Kong-listed Suncity Group Holdings Ltd, and deputy chairman of Summit Ascent, has been appointed a director of Suntrust, with effect from Tuesday.
David Chua Ming Huat, an executive director and chief executive of Summit Ascent, has also been appointed as a Suntrust director with effect from Tuesday, said the latter.
Mr Chua is also currently chairman of Travellers International Hotel Group Inc, the developer and operator of the Resorts World Manila casino resort in the Philippine capital.
Mr Lo and Mr Chua have respectively replaced Joey Villafuerte and Josephine Marie Salazar as Suntrust directors upon the latter pair’s resignation on Tuesday.
Suncity Group Holdings indirectly owns 51 percent of Suntrust. Suncity Group Holdings is led by Macau casino junket boss Alvin Chau Cheok Wa, the head of Macau VIP brand Suncity.
Suncity Group Holdings is also the controlling shareholder of Summit Ascent, with approximately 69.66 percent. Summit Ascent promotes the Tigre de Cristal casino resort in Vladivostok, Russia.
Apr 23, 2021
Mar 30, 2021
May 06, 2021
May 06, 2021
May 06, 2021Macau casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd announced on Thursday that it would raise the equivalent of about US$198.4 million via notes denominated respectively in Hong Kong dollars and Macau’s own...
(Click here for more)
"Our strong start to 2021, which has continued into the second quarter, is a great indication that we are already regaining our pre-pandemic momentum, including our expectation that 2021 full year results will exceed the levels achieved in 2019"
Michael Rumbolz
Chief executive of casino equipment maker and fintech supplier Everi Holdings