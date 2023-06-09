Suntrust to get up to US$446mln loan from local bank

Jun 09, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Philippines, Top of the deck
Suntrust Resort Holdings Inc, the developer of a casino scheme in the Philippines’ capital Manila, says the board has authorised it to “negotiate and enter into a loan facility” of up to PHP25.00 billion (US$446.4 million) with China Banking Corp.
The financial institution concerned, commonly known as China Bank, is a Philippines-based privately-owned commercial bank.
Philippines-listed Suntrust said in a Friday filing that it will have to “execute an omnibus loan and security agreement” with China Bank and other relevant parties. Steps required include, among others, conclusion of a loan facility agreement, a mortgage agreement, and a security agreement.
Suntrust’s chairman, Andrew Lo Kai Bong, and the firm’s president, David Chua Ming Huat, will – acting singly – be the “company’s authorised signatories” for the transaction, stated the filing.
Suntrust is controlled by Hong Kong-listed LET Group Holdings Ltd. Mr Lo is also the latter’s chairman.
In April, LET Group had said it was seeking financing to complete the development of the casino hotel being developed by Suntrust.
The casino hotel complex (pictured in an artist’s rendering) is part of the Westside City project, being developed by Philippine conglomerate Alliance Global Group Inc. It is to feature 460 five-star rooms, and a casino establishment that “would cater to both mass and VIP markets,” according to information previously disclosed by the firm.
The project had been described as having a price tag of approximately US$1 billion.
Suntrust said last month that construction work for the casino hotel in Manila had reached level 10 as of the end of the first quarter. The firm also reaffirmed a plan to launch operations in 2024.
In late May, Suntrust announced that its board had agreed to a US$6-million loan from a related party controlled by company chairman, Mr Lo.
Jun 06, 2023
Jun 01, 2023
Jun 09, 2023
Jun 09, 2023
Jun 09, 2023None of Macau’s six gaming concessionaires have so far applied for a form of “exemption” from the full 40-percent tax rate on casino gross gaming revenue (GGR), as potentially applicable...
Jun 09, 2023Commercial opportunities for utilisation of...
Jun 08, 2023Gaming content and equipment maker Konami says it is...
Jun 07, 2023Casino gaming content and hardware provider Light &...
Jun 06, 2023Electronic table games (ETGs) supplier Interblock dd is...
Jun 05, 2023Random number generator (RNG) testing tools are among the...
Jun 01, 2023Alfastreet, a manufacturer of electronic gaming machines,...
Jun 01, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is tweaking...
Jun 01, 2023The iGaming segment in Asia “has grown rapidly” since...
May 31, 2023Showing slot machine players – via animations on the...
May 31, 2023Macau stocks in likelihood “have been punished too much...
May 31, 2023There are foreign companies still interested in investing...
May 31, 2023Thailand could pass the necessary enabling legislation for...
May 30, 2023China will remain a key market for Asian gaming...
May 30, 2023Alejandro Tengco (pictured in a file photo), chairman and...
May 30, 2023There are “plenty of reasons” for the global gaming...
May 30, 2023Gaming equipment provider International Game Technology Plc...
May 30, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023 Special Edition:...
May 29, 2023Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic...
May 25, 2023Sports betting and online casino operating platform...
May 24, 2023The business performance in Asia of gaming content and...
May 18, 2023The organisers of Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023...
May 17, 2023Gaming content and equipment supplier Light & Wonder...
May 16, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is to...
May 09, 2023Casino slot machine and digital gaming content provider...
May 05, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia event in Singapore is the...
May 04, 2023An adviser to a Thailand parliamentary committee mulling...
(Click here for more)
”We believe the intrinsic value of IGT’s market-leading businesses and diversified cash flow profile is not currently reflected in our stock price and the timing is right to assess opportunities that may enhance value for IGT’s shareholders”
Marco Sala
Executive chair of casino equipment supplier IGT