Supplier Galaxy Gaming boosts Asian-style game portfolio

Galaxy Gaming Inc, a United States-based maker of electronic table games (EGTs), has announced the acquisition of a new game called “Baccarat Fightback”, developed by a first-year master’s degree student at the Center for Gaming Innovation at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“This acquisition boosts Galaxy [Gaming’s] portfolio of Asian-style offerings and adds to the growing list of new, cross-platform content ideal for iGaming and traditional land-based venues,” said the company in a Monday press release.

Galaxy Gaming said it decided to acquire Baccarat Fightback following its “strong performance”at the 2019 UNLV Gaming Innovation Showcase.

Baccarat Fightback is described as having features that “enhance the whole look and feel of baccarat, while leaving the base game untouched.” The detailed features of the game were not disclosed in the release.

The game’s creator, Tiange Xu, is said to hold a bachelor’s degree in hospitality and casino management from the University of Macau. Prior to his studies at UNLV, he worked in the casino industry in Macau, Cambodia and Saipan, according to the release.

In Monday’s statement, Galaxy Gaming said it continued to strengthen its relationship with UNLV.

“UNLV continues to be an invaluable resource and partner for us,” said Todd Cravens, Galaxy Gaming’s president and chief executive, as quoted in the release.

He added: “We’re looking forward to introducing Baccarat Fightback in [the] fourth quarter, in both felt and ETG/iGaming spaces, and are excited to give players the opportunity to enjoy this groundbreaking game.”

The statement also quoted Mr Xu as saying that the game he developed “introduces a new way of playing baccarat, bringing more fun and excitement to players”.