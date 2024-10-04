SuzoHapp appoints Geoff McDowell as president

SuzoHapp Group, a technology supplier to casinos and other businesses, has announced the appointment of Geoff McDowell as its new president, with effect from October 1.

In a company press release, SuzoHapp highlighted that Mr McDowell had previously worked with the firm from 2010 to 2017, during which time he “successfully led the gaming business in Australia and Asia”.

Mr McDowell rejoined SuzoHapp from Coinflip, a global digital currency platform, where he most recently served as senior vice-president and general manager of U.S. kiosks.

Before his tenure at Coinflip, he was the chief executive of Atlas Gaming Pty Ltd, an Australian developer of proprietary gaming content and products, according to SuzoHapp.

The announcement quoted Mr McDowell as saying that SuzoHapp was “an exciting company with tremendous growth potential and a strong team.”

Prior to Mr McDowell’s appointment, SuzoHapp was led by Sim Bielak, who confirmed his departure from the company on his LinkedIn profile.

SuzoHapp’s portfolio of gaming industry products includes monitors, customised toppers, hoppers, locks, printers and scanners, lighting and cabinet parts, as well as buttons and decks. The firm supplies manufacturers of slot machines, electronic table games, and other businesses. It also provides complete cash management systems, both in software and hardware.

According to the company’s website, SuzoHapp is a global enterprise with offices in 19 countries. In the Asia-Pacific region, it maintains offices in Macau, Hong Kong, and mainland China, as well as in Australia.