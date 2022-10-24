Sweden’s Gaming Corps ties to SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator

SOFTSWISS, an iGaming software developer, says its Game Aggregator platform is newly working with content provider Gaming Corps. The latter is a Swedish online-games developer, founded in 2014. It will join the roster of more than 600 brands linked to SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator.

Gaming Corps – described by SOFTSWISS as ‘crypto friendly’ – operates under a Maltese licence and offers casino slots, multiplier games, table games, and casual games.

According to a Friday press release from SOFTSWISS, Gaming Corps’ focus is in-house development of original content for premium online casinos. The latter brand also produces niche video games.

SOFTSWISS has a “deep understanding of the industry and foresight, being the first iGaming software company to work with cryptocurrencies,” stated Mats Lundin, chief commercial officer at Gaming Corps, as cited in the release.

He added: “I am confident that the winning combination of our next-generation casino games and SOFTSWISS impressive market presence will pave the way for a true win-win partnership.”

Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, was cited in the release as saying SOFTSWISS was “confident that this partnership will help open new horizons, reinforce our market presence and increase player satisfaction and engagement”.

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is said to unite 13,000-plus games and more than 270 international clients in the iGaming market.