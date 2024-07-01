‘Sweet Kingdom’ sugars Pragmatic Play slot portfolio

A candy theme is being served up by Pragmatic Play Ltd with its latest online slot offer “Sweet Kingdom”.

Wins are awarded when five to 15-plus symbols connect horizontally or vertically on the 7×7 grid.

In the base game, ‘treasure chest’ money symbols can land with a random value of between 0.5 times and 20 times the bet, staying on screen until they are unlocked and awarded by a ‘golden key’ symbol or until tumbles end.

Hitting three, four, five, six or seven ‘scatters’, awards 10, 12, 15, 20 or 30 free spins respectively.

During the bonus game, money symbols hit with a random number of lives, which decrease by one after every spin. ‘Immortal’ money symbols can also land during the feature, remaining in place until they are collected or until the round ends.

In both the base game and bonus game, money symbols double in value after each win if not collected.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, was quoted as saying of the latest game: “Sweet Kingdom is a rich addition to Pragmatic Play’s range of sweet-themed slots, featuring our popular cluster-pays mechanic and sticky money symbols that can double in value after each win.”

Sweet Kingdom follows recent releases including “Hand of Midas 2”, as well as “Buffalo King Untamed Megaways”, and “Sweet Bonanza 1000”.