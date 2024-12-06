Synectics flags deal for two gaming resorts in the Philippines

Dec 06, 2024 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News
Synectics Plc, a United Kingdom-based provider of security and surveillance technology, says it has been awarded four separate contracts from gaming sector clients in the aggregate amount of US$2.7 million. Two of those clients are “leading gaming resorts” in the Philippines, it said in a Thursday press release.
Synectics did not identify the two Philippines resort operators. It said it would deploy its Synergy software programme – designed for control rooms that require the “highest level of surveillance and security” – at the properties of those “two new customers”.
The announcement cited Synectics’ chief executive officer and chief financial officer, Amanda Larnder, as saying: “Today’s announcement demonstrates our positive momentum in the gaming market, and the continued demand for our innovative, marketing-leading surveillance and security technology.”
She added: “We are delighted to be collaborating with two new customers in the Philippines, further expanding our footprint in the region.”
The announcement also noted that Synectics had secured a further two new contracts to deploy its Synergy software at two additional casinos run by U.S. gaming operator PENN Entertainment Inc, under what it was termed a “long-standing partnership” between the two companies.
The contracts are expected to be delivered in Synectics’ current financial year ending November 30, 2025, stated the firm.
Aug 21, 2023
May 10, 2021
Dec 06, 2024
Dec 06, 2024
Dec 06, 2024Synectics Plc, a United Kingdom-based provider of security and surveillance technology, says it has been awarded four separate contracts from gaming sector clients in the aggregate amount of US$2.7...
Dec 06, 2024
Dec 06, 2024
(Click here for more)
”I look forward to partnering with the very talented teams at both companies, as well as the Apollo team leading the transaction”
Hector Fernandez
Appointed CEO of the entity formed by the merger of Everi and the gaming and digital business of IGT