Synectics flags deal for two gaming resorts in the Philippines

Synectics Plc, a United Kingdom-based provider of security and surveillance technology, says it has been awarded four separate contracts from gaming sector clients in the aggregate amount of US$2.7 million. Two of those clients are “leading gaming resorts” in the Philippines, it said in a Thursday press release.

Synectics did not identify the two Philippines resort operators. It said it would deploy its Synergy software programme – designed for control rooms that require the “highest level of surveillance and security” – at the properties of those “two new customers”.

The announcement cited Synectics’ chief executive officer and chief financial officer, Amanda Larnder, as saying: “Today’s announcement demonstrates our positive momentum in the gaming market, and the continued demand for our innovative, marketing-leading surveillance and security technology.”

She added: “We are delighted to be collaborating with two new customers in the Philippines, further expanding our footprint in the region.”

The announcement also noted that Synectics had secured a further two new contracts to deploy its Synergy software at two additional casinos run by U.S. gaming operator PENN Entertainment Inc, under what it was termed a “long-standing partnership” between the two companies.

The contracts are expected to be delivered in Synectics’ current financial year ending November 30, 2025, stated the firm.