Synectics gets US$2.2mln contract for upgrade, expansion of surveillance system at a Southeast Asia casino

Synectics Plc, a United Kingdom-based provider of security and surveillance technology, says it has been awarded a “further contract” worth approximately US$2.2 million, regarding “professional services” for “upgrade and expansion” of its Synergy surveillance system (pictured in a company file photo) at a “major gaming resort in Southeast Asia”.

Synectics did not name the customer, but described it as “one of the most successful and highest profile gaming resorts in the world”.

Amanda Larnder, Synectics’ chief executive and chief financial officer, was cited as saying in a press release: “We are delighted to provide our professional services to such a prestigious and long-term customer in a market and territory in which we have significant experience.”

The update said that under the terms of the contract, Synectics would provide “a comprehensive suite of professional services”.

This would include project management and onsite commissioning required to upgrade existing software and hardware, “to enhance the customer’s security capabilities to meet its evolving operational needs”.

Synectics said it had been working with the customer in question since 2014, and the contract was further to US$13.2 million contracts awarded, in aggregate, in financial year 2024.

The supplier noted: “This is a complex project, with the customer’s system remaining in operation 24/7 throughout the upgrade, which is expected to be delivered predominantly in the company’s current financial year.”

According to its website, for gaming sector clients globally, Synectics oversees “150,000 channels monitored and recorded in casino properties worldwide”.

The website lists the Okada Manila gaming resort in the Philippine capital, run by Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment Inc, as a client.

In May 2023, Synectics said it had a US$3-million contract to supply a surveillance system for Solaire Resort North, developed and operated by Bloomberry Resorts Corp, also in the Philippines.

The company operates in other jurisdictions in Asia, having provided services to casino operators in Macau and Singapore, among other regional gaming-related clients.