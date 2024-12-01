Tai Kin Ip new economy secretary, leads Macau gaming policy

Tai Kin Ip (pictured in a file photo), currently the head of Macau’s Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT), will be the next Secretary for Economy and Finance, the official that oversees the city’s gaming industry, according to a Saturday announcement. Mr Ip replaces Lei Wai Nong, who has been in the post since late December 2019.

Mr Ip, with a career in public service, will be part of the lineup of top government officials under Macau’s new Chief Executive, Sam Hou Fai, formerly the city’s most senior judge.

Mr Sam will replace Ho Iat Seng, who has been the city’s leader since 2019. The new government will be sworn in on December 20.

As announced on Saturday, Mr Sam will keep two of the current five secretaries as part his of team of top government officials: Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak; and Secretary for Administration and Justice, André Cheong Weng Chon.

Mr Ip was born in Macau in 1968. He began working at DSEDT – previously known as the Economic Bureau – in October 1995, serving as a deputy director from February 2000 to March 2016. In April 2016, he became the director of the bureau.

Over the years, Mr Ip has served on a number of Macau committees, including as president of the Industrial and Commercial Development Fund.

Macau’s Chief Executive-designate Mr Sam had served as head of Macau’s Court of Final Appeal since the December 1999 handover.

As part of the lineup of new top government officials, O Lam is replacing Elsie Ao Ieong U as Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture. Ms Ao Ieong will become the new head of the Commission of Audit.

Between 2014 and 2019, Ms Lam was chief-of-office of the Chief Executive’s Office, during Chui Sai On’s second term as government leader.

Raymond Tam Wai Man, head of the city’s Environmental Protection Bureau, will be stepping into the role of Secretary for Transport and Public Works, replacing Raimundo do Rosário.

Adriano Marques Ho, currently the head of Macau’s gaming regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, has been appointed director-general of Macau Customs.

Macau’s Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) will also see a leadership change, with Deputy Commissioner Ao Ieong Seong succeeding Chan Tsz King. Mr Chan has been nominated as Prosecutor General of the Public Prosecutions Office, replacing Ip Son Sang.