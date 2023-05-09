Tangam optimisation software at Okada Manila, NagaWorld

Tangam Systems, a specialist in software for optimising business performance in casino operations, says the Okada Manila casino resort in the Philippine capital has chosen to use Tangam’s ‘SODA’ and ‘TYM’ products.

Okada Manila is run by a unit of Japan’s Universal Entertainment Corp.

Separately, Tangam recently announced that NagaWorld, monopoly casino resort in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh, and run by NagaCorp Ltd, had implemented Tangam’s SODA software, which stands for “Slot Optimisation and Data Analytics”.

The software supplier added that NagaWorld had “for years” been “successfully using” TYM – which stands for “Table Game and Yield Management”.

Tangam’s website says that for a “typical client”, installing TYM increases hold by “three to five points” and generates “7 to 12 percent of growth” in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

The technology provider says those numbers are based on the performance of its 8,600-plus universe of tables linked to TYM.

Tangam adds: “TYM automatically analyses head count and gaming data to provide intuitive visualisations, predictive analytics, and actionable recommendations, to align game mix, table spreads, staffing levels, schedules, and pricing, with actual patron demand.”

Tangam says SODA can have a positive impact of 10 percent plus, in terms of an operator’s slot EBITDA.