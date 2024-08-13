Tangam Systems’ SODA software for slots now in ANZ clubs

Tangam Systems, a specialist in operations optimisation and analytics for the gaming industry, says its most recent product line, Slots Optimization and Data Analytics (SODA) software (pictured), is now live across a number of slots clubs in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

“We have made it easy for operators to extract the full value from their existing data, seamlessly and efficiently, allowing them to focus on making the right business decisions,” said David Croft, Tangam Systems’ senior vice president of gaming optimisation and gaming strategy, in prepared comments in a company release.

The SODA software is said to enable venue operators to understand their business more fully via functions such as visualisations of the gaming floor via ‘heat maps’, to illustrate things including player preferences, “built-in ‘market-basket’ analytics”, and player movement.

SODA’s analytics capabilities are also said to be able to troubleshoot financial performance and automatically identify opportunities to improve gaming performance, according to the release.

The company added that Tangam’s team of operations experts “ensure each client receives tailored attention, maximising return on investment”.

In May 2023, Tangam Systems announced that the Okada Manila casino resort in the Philippine capital had chosen to use its SODA product, along with its TYM (Table Game and Yield Management) product.