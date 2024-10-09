TCS Chipper Champ 3 on casino floors by 2Q 2025

Gaming technology supplier TCS John Huxley Ltd says it is offering “the next generation of chip handling technology” via its new Chipper Champ 3 product (pictured).

It added that units would be available for commercial use from the second quarter next year.

The United Kingdom-based firm gave the information in a Tuesday update coinciding with the first day of the 2024 Global Gaming Expo (G2E) casino trade event in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States. TCS John Huxley is exhibiting at the show.

Tristan Sjöberg, TCS John Huxley’s executive chairman, was cited as saying in the release: “By combining cutting-edge technology with our decades of expertise, we’ve created a product that not only meets but exceeds the evolving needs of casinos worldwide.”

The company said the Chipper Champ 3 is the only chip handler in the market to be able to sort clay chips, as well as “wheel check and value chips”

The firm added: “The Chipper Champ 3′s intelligent chip recognition, intuitive software, and real-time insights translate to faster processing and reduced errors, improving efficiency and productivity.”

Enhanced security features are said to include dual HD cameras, intrusion alarms, and active system logging, to protect against unauthorised access.

In separate Tuesday updates, TCS John Huxley stated it was also showing at G2E its next-generation Qorex 2 electronic gaming terminals.

The platform is said to offer an easy-to-use touch screen interface. Qorex 2 can support either live games, or random number generator ones. Games include roulette, “Roulette Xtra” – said to feature a selection of pay tables to suit various player preferences, along with 3D visualisations of bonus numbers – sic bo, and baccarat, along with customisable side bets, meaning the product is capable of “catering to diverse preferences,” said the firm.

Mr Sjöberg was quoted as saying: “With its advanced features, including enhanced multi-game functionality, customisable side bets, and a focus on player experience, the Qorex 2 is designed to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience for both players and operators.”

The company is also exhibiting its Saturn Velocity product, described as a “groundbreaking new automated roulette wheel” with brushless DC motors and gearless design.

The gaming supplier said Saturn Velocity “sets a new industry standard for speed, enabling casinos to offer more games per hour than ever before”.