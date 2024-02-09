TCS John Huxley debuts ‘scaled-down’ table range

Gaming equipment supplier TCS John Huxley Ltd has launched a new range of “scaled-down tables” (example pictured), designed for gaming venues requiring table games with a smaller footprint than is commonly available. The range had its debut at the recent industry trade show the International Casino Exhibition (ICE) London 2024.

The new tables could incorporate “all the same components” as standard size gaming tables, and allow casino operators to place more tables on the gaming floor, said the company. The product is also suited to the iGaming sector for live-studio applications, stated TCS John Huxley.

The products have been developed in consultation with casino operators, the supplier added, stating that the scaling down has no impact on game action.

TCS John Huxley’s managing director United Kingdom and Europe, Nicci Smith, said in prepared remarks: “These new tables are a game-changer for operators seeking to maximise their floor space and table game offerings.

She added: “Our commitment to innovation and collaboration with operators has delivered a beautifully-crafted table solution that doesn’t compromise on design yet opens up exciting new possibilities for revenue generation.”

Finishes and styles for the new product can be adapted to match the individual casino operator’s décor or brand identity, the release also noted.