TCS John Huxley installs Blaze products at Okada Manila

United Kingdom-based gaming equipment maker TCS John Huxley Ltd says it has completed the installation of several products of its Blaze LED casino technology range at the Okada Manila gaming resort in the Philippine capital.

Blaze technology incorporates what TCS John Huxley terms “game attract animations”, that can also function to highlight player wins. Blaze allows for the projection of custom video animations through the layout of a gaming table, by using LED lights fitted below the surface of the table.

The installation of product at Okada Manila includes the latest high-definition “Blaze Sic Bo” tables, “featuring a countdown clock with large-format numbers to clearly illustrate the end of the betting period,” said TCS John Huxley in a Monday press release.

The company stated additionally that the Blaze product increased game security for operators, and allowed “pit bosses and security staff to easily monitor game procedures from a distance.”

The gaming manufacturer also installed its Automatic Dice Recognition technology at the Blaze Sic Bo tables. According to TCS John Huxley, the dice-recognition unit processes an image of the dice from a camera inside the cover, and returns the result to the table for display on the gaming surface, “adding further security features to the game.”

Additionally, the company installed its “Saturn Glo Roulette” wheels to existing Blaze Roulette tables at Okada Manila, it said.

The release quoted Tim Gilbert, vice president of table games at Okada Manila, as saying: “I am very pleased with our partnership with TCS John Huxley. It has always been our commitment to provide extraordinary gaming experiences to our guests, and our partner’s product portfolio enables us to do just that.”

TCS John Huxley also supplied Ora Grande displays – with integrated LEDs and a 32-inch screen – to Okada Manila’s gaming floor, “providing excellent visibility from multiple angles across the casino floor.”