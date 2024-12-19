TCS John Huxley installs Roulette Xtra at CoD Mediterranean

 

Casino equipment supplier TCS John Huxley Ltd says it has deployed its “Roulette Xtra” game at the City of Dreams (CoD) Mediterranean casino, in the Republic of Cyprus. The gaming complex is promoted by Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd.

“Known for its intuitive gameplay and exciting multiplier features, Roulette Xtra is a proven hit with players worldwide,” said TCS John Huxley in a post in social media network LinkedIn.

The “Roulette Xtra” product is said to combine the traditional rules of a roulette game, and a random multiplier bet.

With Roulette Xtra, players will place their bets as normal; once the ball is spun and ‘No more bets’ is called, the game will randomly select four “Roulette Xtra numbers” along with random multiplier amounts which offer players an opportunity to win up to 500 to 1.

City of Dreams Mediterranean launched in July 2023 with what the company said was the largest casino in Europe, hosting 100 tables and 1,000 slot machines. The complex, in the coastal city of Limassol, features 500 hotel rooms and suites.

