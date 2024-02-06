TCS John Huxley names Alison Zhang to cover Macau

Feb 06, 2024 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News
Gaming equipment supplier TCS John Huxley Ltd has appointed Alison Zhang (pictured) as national account manager with responsibility for “driving new business across Australia, New Zealand and Macau”. The firm said the move was with immediate effect.
She is based in Melbourne, Victoria, in Australia.
“With her extensive gaming, hospitality and software experience, we are excited to welcome Alison to the team,” said Rebecca Kingswell, the group’s global head of operations and managing director Asia Pacific, as cited in a Monday press release.
Ms Kingswell added: “It remains our focus to build strong customer partnerships and Alison will be a key part of that in Australia, New Zealand and Macau.”
She further noted: “Alison is no stranger to taking a consultative approach to selling and delivering tailored solutions, so she’ll be a great fit for our business.”
