Latest News

Fast rail and bridge link from Zhuhai airport to Hengqin opens

Feb 06, 2024  

A railway and a bridge offering in combination a quick connection from a Chinese-mainland domestic airport at Zhuhai, to Hengqin island next door to Macau (pictured), were officially opened on...
TCS John Huxley names Alison Zhang to cover Macau

Feb 06, 2024  

Macau daily GGR US$78mln in first 4 days of Feb: JP Morgan

Feb 05, 2024  

Pick of the Day

”There are a few target markets. Japan obviously is a big market... The Chinese market is another one, but we do expect a more gradual ramp in this segment”

Lucas Cai
Vice president of gaming at casino resort Mohegan Inspire in South Korea