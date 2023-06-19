TCS John Huxley tables, chippers for CoD Mediterranean

Gaming equipment maker TCS John Huxley Ltd says it has supplied its technology to City of Dreams (CoD) Mediterranean, the new flagship casino complex of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd in the Republic of Cyprus.

United Kingdom-based TCS John Huxley stated in a Monday press release it had provided to the new venue: 125 “custom-designed” gaming tables; its Chipper Champ casino-chip verification and sorting technology; its Saturn Roulette Wheels; the firm’s Ora Grande winning-number displays with the company’s new Dynamic Display System software; table-game accessories; and poker tournament chips from Japanese brand Matsui.

Nicci Smith (pictured, left), TCS John Huxley managing director U.K./Europe, was quoted as saying: “We are honoured to have been selected to partner with Melco on this prestigious project.

“With their trust and confidence in our capabilities and products, our teams worked together tirelessly to make their table gaming vision for CoD Mediterranean a reality.”

Lykourgos Vasmanolis (pictured, right), head of table gaming at the property, was cited in Monday’s statement as saying the partnership with the supplier regarding equipment for the venue had started two years earlier.

“We had a very exacting brief for this prestigious project that required outstanding quality and the highest level of detail, and I’m pleased to say TCS John Huxley has delivered on all fronts,” stated the casino executive

City of Dreams Mediterranean – part of a Cyprus casino monopoly venture with a local partner – had a soft opening on June 12, for “hotel and invited guests”, and is due to open to the general public on July 10. That is according to a statement from the gaming group, which also runs casinos in Macau and City of Dreams Manila in the Philippine capital.

The Cyprus flagship in the beach resort of Limassol is offering 500 guest rooms and suites. It has a 7,500 square-metre (80,729 sq. foot) casino, offering a range of table games, slot machines, a poker area and a facility called “Platinum Club” for VIP gamblers.

While it was building its Cyprus flagship, Melco Resorts had been running a “temporary casino” in Limassol under the branding “C2”. Under the terms of its licence, it is also running satellite casinos under that branding, in the settlements of Nicosia, Ayia Napa, and Paphos.