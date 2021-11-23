TCS John Huxley to acquire U.S.-based dice maker

Casino equipment supplier TCS John Huxley Ltd says it has agreed to buy all the issued and outstanding shares in Midwest Game Supply Inc, a provider worldwide of casino dice and supplier of other gaming equipment.

The shares are being purchased from Linda L. Sohm, described on the target’s website as the company owner, and Charles P. Sohm, described as “tour director”.

The transaction is “subject to the usual regulatory approvals,” and is likely to close by the first quarter next year, said United Kingdom-based TCS John Huxley in a press release.

The consideration involved in the deal was not disclosed.

Midwest Game Supply, based in Missouri in the United States, was founded in 1945, and is said to have customers across that nation, and as far afield as Singapore.

The target firm offers casino table layouts and accessories as well as what it says are the only casino-quality dice made in the U.S.

TCS John Huxley’s product range includes: roulette wheels; gaming tables; casino chip sorters and sanitisers; winning-number displays, card shufflers; electronic gaming terminals; money wheels; and gaming floor optimisation software.

The suitor firm said in its announcement that the two companies had enjoyed a “long and successful relationship over many years, so it was therefore a natural fit” to bring them together.

TCS John Huxley said the acquisition aligned with its aim to become the “premier supplier of live table games to the North American market, following the acquisition of the GPI [Gaming Partners International] table, layout and accessories product lines in 2020”.

The target firm’s Missouri facility would “continue to operate as usual and is perfectly positioned to provide the springboard for an expanded Midwest [U.S.] presence for TCS John Huxley,” stated the suitor.

Tristan Sjöberg, executive chairman of TCS John Huxley, was cited saying that the suitor was, like the target firm, a “family-run business,” and would therefore “uphold” the “legacy” of the latter.