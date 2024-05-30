TCS John Huxley to return to G2E Asia in June

United Kingdom-based gaming equipment maker TCS John Huxley Ltd says it will be exhibiting at this year’s Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia casino trade show and conference. The event will take place at the Venetian Macao from June 4 to 6.

“Our plans are well underway and we’re looking forward to showcasing our products to the Asian gaming-entertainment industry once again,” stated the company in a written announcement.

TCS John Huxley said it would be exhibiting at the show its “Lumin8 Digital Game Wheel”, a money wheel for casino floors, with a digital display.

According to the maker, changes to the game can be completed by a casino operator in “a few seconds” by secure transfer of data via a USB key inserted into the Lumin8 console.

The Lumin8 “allows operators to create fun, interactive and unique games and promotions,” said the firm.

TCS John Huxley will also be showcasing its Saturn roulette wheel range with the Wheelmate (pictured), which debuted at G2E in Las Vegas, Nevada in October last year.

Wheelmate is described as a toolkit that provides many new features that “enable casinos to easily monitor and maintain” their roulette wheels for peak performance.

“Wheelmate is a compact, completely mobile console that provides the perfect toolkit to assist engineers or maintenance teams,” stated the company.

Also on display will be TCS John Huxley’s latest additions to the group’s display system for table game results, including to its “Winning Number Display” range.