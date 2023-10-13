TCS ups Dynamic Display System promo power via Blaze

Casino equipment supplier TCS John Huxley Ltd has teamed its latest Dynamic Display System (DDS) for table game results with its LED-illuminated Blaze Gaming Tables.

“DDS for Blaze allows operators to easily configure patented Blaze LED surface technology directly at the gaming table by simply using the winning number display,” said the company in a Thursday press release.

It added that key features of DDS for Blaze (pictured) included customisation of colours, the changing of bet layout positions, and the option of “loading videos and themed animations onto the gaming surface for added visual attraction”.

Tristan Sjöberg, TCS John Huxley executive chairman, was quoted as saying in the release: “DDS is a game-changer for operators as it provides casinos with unrivalled flexibility to manage and change their content, using our quick and easy application tool.”

He added: “Now with DDS for Blaze, casinos can have a complete themed package for gaming tables, which is ideal for key events and promotions.”

Also making its debut at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2023 in Las Vegas was the company’s “Ora Gem Winning Number Display”.

The latest addition to the Ora display range “offers a stylish angled frame, that incorporates distinctive ‘floating’ LEDs with an optional discreet integrated camera to provide extra security at the table,” stated the company in a separate release. It said the Ora Gem’s 27-inch double-sided screen is suitable for baccarat, poker, and progressive games.

In another press release, the company heralded its new game, Magic Poker.

It is described as a variation of stud poker, using one deck of cards and one ‘joker’. The player’s goal is to achieve a higher-ranking hand than the dealer. Magic Poker’s joker card counts as a ‘wild’, giving the player a chance to reach a five-of-a-kind winning hand.

The game also offers a ‘bluff’ bet, a side bet that can be played if a player thinks that the dealer will not open with an ‘ace’ and ‘king’. The bluff bet pays at odds of 3 to 2 if the dealer does not open with an ace and king or higher.