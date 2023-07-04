Tecnet Asia new Novomatic official distributor in Philippines

Casino gaming equipment supplier Novomatic AG says it has signed Tecnet Asia Inc as a distribution partner for the Philippine market. The latter firm will be “the official distributor of Novomatic gaming technologies for the Philippines”, said a Monday press release.

According to Tecnet Asia’s website, the company is a Clark-based firm providing equipment distribution and technical support services.

“The partnership with Tecnet Asia is another milestone for our strategy to bringing Novomatic gaming equipment back on the map in the Philippine casino market,” said Christoph Jeitler, head of direct sales at Austria-based Novomatic, as cited in Monday’s press release.

He added: “Tecnet’s proven network, along with its technical support capacities and in-depth expertise of the local requirements are the perfect fit to achieve our ambitious targets in the region.”

The arrangement started from June 1.

Suat Sirin, chief executive and owner of Tecnet Asia, was quoted in the same announcement as saying it looked forward to “providing these exciting new products to our present and new customers throughout the Philippines”.

Tecnet Asia will provide sales and after-sales service. The announcement issued via Novomatic said the new partner – trading since 2015 – had “an excellent reputation as a full-service and development company that develops and provides innovative technology solutions for casino management systems, server-based gaming platforms and casino products”.

Thomas Schmalzer, Novomatic’s vice president global sales and vice president product management, was quoted as stating that his firm’s gaming technology products “already have an excellent history of success in the Philippine market.”

He added: “I am convinced that our portfolio for 2023 and beyond contains many further player favourites and top-performing solutions for the region.”