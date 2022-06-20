Test lab BMM promotes service delivery VPs in Australia

Gaming testing laboratory and technical consulting company BMM International LLC, known as BMM Testlabs, says it has promoted two executives to vice president positions in its Australian operations.

In a Sunday press release, the firm said it promoted Thiru Nadesapillai (pictured, right) to vice president of service delivery for electronic gaming machines; and Kethish Namasivayam (pictured, left) to vice president of service delivery for systems. They will both report to Anna Fernando, BMM Testlabs’ senior vice president of operations for Asia Pacific.

The release quoted Kirk White, the company’s executive vice president for Asia Pacific, as saying: “I am honoured to promote Thiru and Kethish, as they have been great leaders in BMM Australia’s technical services team for many years.”

He added: “They have excelled in their roles as regional technical subject matter experts and support our staff and customers alike across the Asia-Pacific region.”

Mr Nadesapillai joined BMM in 1999 and currently manages BMM Australia’s electronic gaming machine platform and games testing for the Australian, Asian, and international markets. “I’m fortunate to be supported by experienced leadership, which allows me to focus on general product concepts, testing strategies, and overall improvements,” said Mr Nadesapillai in prepared remarks.

Mr Namasivayam joined BMM in 2002 and has led the firm’s service delivery team in Sydney for a number of years. “Given the many challenges we have overcome throughout the pandemic in the Asia-Pacific gaming industry, our team has continued to grow stronger. I look forward to leading my team in continuing to provide our expert services to BMM’s customers and contributing to our global growth,” he said.