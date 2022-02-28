Test lab BMM promotes Shuba to VP govt affairs, licensing

Melissa Shuba (pictured) has been promoted to vice president for government affairs and licensing at gaming testing laboratory and technical consulting company BMM International LLC, known as BMM Testlabs.

She had already played “a key role in BMM’s global regulatory compliance under the leadership of the chairman of BMM’s compliance committee, Frank Fahrenkopf Jr,” said Martin Storm, the group chief executive, in comments contained in a Sunday press release.

“Together they have established a world-class compliance programme encompassing 12 countries, meeting and reporting quarterly across key risk and compliance areas of the business,” added Mr Storm.

Ms Shuba joined BMM in 2016, as senior manager for regulatory compliance, before accepting a role as director for regulatory compliance.