Testing lab BMM appoints Kara Matthew as COO

BMM Innovation Group, a testing laboratory, technology provider and technical consultancy for the gaming sector, has named Kara Matthew (pictured) as chief operations officer. She will report to group chief executive Martin Storm.

According to a press release issued on Thursday by BMM, Ms Matthew has “over two decades of experience in gaming at Microsoft Xbox and International Game Technology, where she led global research and development and operational teams”. More recently, she worked for a global healthcare company.

Commenting on the appointment, BMM’s CEO said Ms Matthew was “an extraordinary leader and business executive”.

In prepared remarks included in Thursday’s release, Mr Storm said the new COO would “lead and globalise” BMM’s “growing service delivery, programme management, research and development, and IT capabilities”, in response to the group’s “rapid growth in digital and land-based gaming testing and certification”.

The announcement quoted Ms Mathew as saying she believed in the company’s “massive potential for continued growth and ongoing success”.

She added: “I am looking forward to being a key contributor to the advancement of our globalisation as well as being part of a great organisation.”

BMM provides testing, inspection, compliance, and certification services for the global gaming industry. The group says it has business operations and gaming labs in the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Macau, South Africa, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Italy, Slovenia, Romania, and Poland.