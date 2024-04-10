Thai cabinet gives ministry 30 days to report on casinos idea

Thailand’s cabinet has endorsed a National Assembly committee report on the feasibility of casino resorts in that nation, and given the Ministry of Finance 30 days to study whether and how to implement such a policy step.

The decision was made on Tuesday, during the cabinet’s weekly meeting, according to several Thai media outlets.

In late March, a report on the topic from a parliamentary committee chaired by Julapun Amornvivat, Deputy Finance Minister – had received endorsement from the lower chamber, the House of Representatives.

On Wednesday the Bangkok Post newspaper reported – citing Kenika Ounjit, deputy government spokeswoman – that there would have to be public participation and public hearings before the government would make a final decision on whether to act on casino legalisation.

She nonetheless observed the proposal for what in Thailand are being referred to as “entertainment centres” was an important part of the government’s “fun economy” sector. That is said to include tourism, sports, entertainment venues, and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) business.

According to the committee report, each entertainment centre would require at least THB100 billion (US$2.75 billion) in investment.

A recent report from Maybank Investment Bank Bhd stated: “It is envisioned that licences will be awarded in phases, and up to eight entertainment centres will be built.”

Thailand’s National Economic and Social Development Council has reportedly set a target of 80 million arrivals by foreign tourists annually by the year 2027, which would be a greater number than Thailand’s current population.