Thai house committee adviser on casinos a G2E Asia speaker

Udorn Olsson, an adviser to Thai lawmakers on casino legalisation, is scheduled as a speaker at this year’s Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia casino trade show and conference at the Venetian Macao from June 4 to 6.

Alejandro Tengco, chairman and chief executive of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), that country’s casino regulator, is scheduled as a keynote speaker on the last day of G2E Asia, according to the schedule available online as of Monday.

Mr Tengco has been in the news often since he took up the Pagcor leadership role. At the time of Pagcor’s own first-quarter earnings announcement on Sunday, the CEO was quoted as saying the country’s eGames sector would be the agency’s “major source of gaming revenues this year and in the next few years as innovation and technological integration allows the sector to offer more excitement and convenience to gamers.”

The appearance of Thailand’s Mr Olsson’s at this year’s G2E Asia has also been rendered topical. In late March, Thai lawmakers supported a study recommending casinos be permitted in large entertainment complexes proposed for that nation.

At G2E Asia this time, Fredric Gushin, managing director and CEO of Spectrum Gaming Group, will host a session on the first day of the event called ‘Spotlight on Thailand and Middle East’, to discuss those potentially emerging new casino markets.

G2E Asia is organised by RX, formerly known as Reed Exhibitions, and the American Gaming Association.

Other speakers announced on Monday for G2E Asia include: Angela Hanlee, analyst Asia Pacific gaming and leisure at Bloomberg Intelligence; Angus Chan, associate director of research at UBS AG; Daniel Li, adviser to the Cambodia Commercial Gambling Management Commission; and Evan Spytma, chief executive, Hotel Stotsenberg in Clark, in the Philippines.

Also on the G2E Asia speaker roster are: Paul Bromberg, senior vice president, investigations, at Spectrum Gaming Group; Praveen Choudhary, managing director, Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd; and Vitaly Umansky, senior research analyst, gaming, at Seaport Research Partners.

Mr Choudhary’s session on June 4, is called ‘Outlook of Asian Gaming Markets’. The same afternoon, a panel called ‘Emerging Market Talks’, will feature Bloomberg’s Ms Hanlee; Mr Chan of UBS; Daniel Li, and Mr Spytma of Hotel Stotsenberg.

On day two of the conference, and running for nearly two hours, will be ‘The 3rd Asia Pacific Responsible Gaming Forum’.

The panel will include: Zeng Zhonglu, chairman, Asia Pacific Association for Gambling Studies; Prof. Liu Gang of the Shanghai Normal University; Prof. Emeritus Liu Dayyang of the National Taiwan University of Science and Technology; and Prof. Su Guojing, Asian Responsible Gaming Alliance.

For the G2E Asia trade show, the exhibitor segments are: gaming equipment; slot machines; video gaming machines; table games and accessories; components for machines; games development; gaming platforms; sports betting; compliance; and industry consultants.

Running also from June 4 to 6 at the same venue, is the Asian IR Expo, referring to ‘integrated resort’ business, and covering a number of non-gaming business categories, namely: travel; eSports; sports and wellness; technology; and art and entertainment.