Thai players travel as far as Macau for slot play: L&W exec

The experience of casino operators in Cambodia, Laos and even Macau, can offer some pointers on the possible appeal of slot machines to Thai players that might patronise casinos if they are built in Thailand.

That was a perspective offered by Ken Jolly (pictured, second left), vice president and managing director for Asia at casino equipment supplier Light & Wonder Inc.

He was speaking on a panel during the Thai Entertainment Complex Summit in the Thai capital, Bangkok, a gathering for industry professionals to discuss the possible course of casino resort business if it is legalised in the country. That could happen in terms of the basic legislation, as soon as the autumn next year.

Mr Jolly stated: “There’s a fair bit of Thai [customer slot] play happening” in venues “throughout Cambodia, Laos… regions… close by,” including in Singapore.

The executive added: “We also happen to know that the Thai play that goes to Macau is quite strong as well.”

In terms of foreign-customer segments for slots in a possible Thai casino market, Mr Jolly observed that Thailand’s immediate southern neighbour, Malaysia – which already has consumers playing slots in Singapore’s duopoly market – is a significant source market for general tourism to Thailand.

Shaun McCamley (pictured, second right), founder and managing partner of Euro Asia Pacific Consulting Ltd, has experience of senior management in the Vietnam casino market, at The Grand Ho Tram resort.

His perspective was that Thai players in Vietnam, were mainly table games players.

Mr McCamley noted: “We didn’t really consider Thailand as a market for slot play. Our concentration was always on premium players and the high end, which was considerable.”