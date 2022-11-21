Thailand, China pledge jointly to combat online gambling

Thailand and China have agreed to strengthen cooperation, including efforts on combatting “transnational crimes”, including specifically, “online gambling”. The agreement was announced in a joint statement publicised on Saturday (November 19), as China’s President Xi Jinping concluded a visit to Thailand that began on November 17.

“Both sides agreed to exchange best practices and governance experiences in areas of mutual benefit, such as health, poverty alleviation and rural development, and strengthen cooperation on combatting transnational crimes, in particular drug trafficking, online gambling and call centre scam operations,” said the Thailand-China joint statement.

The two sides also pledged to promote cooperation on infrastructure, and on industrial and tourism initiatives.

Mr Xi was in the country’s capital Bangkok, for the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, organised by a regional club of Asia-Pacific countries. His meetings included dialogue with Thailand’s Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, as the two nations reportedly seek to boost bilateral ties.

Earlier this month, China and another regional neighbour, Vietnam, agreed to promote bilateral cooperation against “cross-border gambling” among a number of law enforcement topics.

Cambodia has recently agreed with China a crackdown specifically against online gambling among a number law enforcement initiatives with its larger neighbour.