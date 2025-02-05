Thailand continues crackdown on illegal gambling at home

Thailand has taken further steps against illegal gambling within its own borders, amid its stated plan to legalise land-based casinos, as well as talk of legalising online play at home.

On Monday, 218 people described by authorities as either gamblers or bookmakers were arrested at an alleged illegal gambling venue in Nakhon Nayok province in central Thailand.

The Bangkok Post reported that chips and cash worth about THB3 million (US$89,000) were seized during a raid by 60 provincial law enforcement officials in Ongkharak district.

Separately, on Wednesday morning local time, Thailand suspended power supply and Internet access to as many as five areas in Myanmar that are next door to Thailand’s Tak and Chiang Rai provinces.

Thailand Deputy Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, said it was part of the kingdom’s effort to disrupt call-centre gangs suspected of operating within Myanmar.

The Nation news outlet said Thailand’s move was “seen as an effort to strengthen ties with China,” adding the step coincided with a visit to China by Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The issue of Chinese tourists to Thailand being at risk of being trafficked by criminal gangs had been raised prior to lunar new year by mainland authorities.

Chinese citizens are an important source market for Thailand as it seeks to expand its earnings from tourism.

Nonetheless a recent casino industry conference in Bangkok, the Thai capital, heard suggestions from industry experts that the kingdom should not expect to rely on Chinese travellers as customers if it does legalise casinos, given China’s ongoing campaign against “overseas gambling”.