Thailand to discuss legalising online bets: deputy PM

Thailand, said to be poised to pass this year an enabling bill for land-based casinos, is to begin discussion on moves to legalise online gambling, stated deputy prime minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, in comments cited on Tuesday by the Bangkok Post newspaper.

Mr Prasert said large amounts of money were already being spent by Thais on online betting. Legalising and taxing such business “would be good for the economy”, as well as helping to mitigate social ills linked to unregulated forms of such business, he added.

The news outlet attributed the official as saying a variety of legal amendments would be needed to achieve that, and that it was necessary for a number of different ministries to start coordinating discussions on the matter.

Mr Prasert is also Thailand’s digital economy and society minister, charged with boosting the country’s economy via technology reforms and development. That includes a digital wallet app for citizens, that is due to be ready in March, for subsequent rollout, as per a Monday report in The Nation news outlet.

The Bangkok Post stated that on Sunday, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra – father of the current prime minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra – had said that regulating online gambling, instead of pushing it underground, would be good for the economy and for society.

Mr Shinawatra, who served as Thailand’s prime minister from 2001 until he was ousted in a military coup in 2006, was in August granted a pardon by Thailand’s king. The former prime minister has already given his backing to legalising land-based casino resorts.

Regarding online betting, the Bangkok Post said Mr Shinawatra had suggested restrictions on under-20s accessing online gambling sites. Mr Prasert was cited saying there hadn’t been discussions on that specific issue.