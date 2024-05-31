The Asian market has an amazing present – and a huge future: 1xBet

May 31, 2024 Newsdesk Sponsored Feature
SiGMA Asia 2024’s high-level exhibition is a great opportunity to follow the latest trends in the gambling industry and to support and make partnerships with new affiliates. That’s the opinion of 1xBet, a company that has high expectations for the summit taking place in Manila from June 3 to 5.
You can visit the 1xBet booth at SiGMA Asia – where over 3,000 exhibiting companies are expected – in section D205. 1xBet managers will be happy to answer any questions you may have.
1. What are the main products/segments 1xBet is exhibiting at SiGMA Asia?
Above all, we present our brand and partner programme. We allow attendees to learn more about the company’s potential and the benefits of partnering with it. Hundreds of thousands of players from Asia visit our website and mobile app daily, and we know how to help potential partners use them. Betting, gambling products, promotional strategies, and many other topics are on our list for discussion with SiGMA Asia visitors.
2. What do you think of 1xBet’s overall performance in Asia this year, especially in the Philippines?
We see a positive trend in Asia as a whole. This is backed up by our winning the Best Payment Provider 2024 category at the SiGMA Asia Awards. Yet, there is always room to grow and something to aspire to. We are talking about a completely unique market where competition is enormous.
It’s great that events like SiGMA Asia exist – here, you can see things clearly and get energised for the year ahead. You can see new trends, get confirmation of this or that hypothesis, exchange opinions on the market situation with competitors, and get a new, valuable experience.
3. What are your prospects in Asia for the remainder of the year?
We strive to maintain high standards and communicate our main advantages to partners and clients. A wide line, high odds, a good bonus programme, fast and secure transactions, and quality affiliate service – this is by no means a complete list of what we can offer.
We see the momentum and are confident that the brand will achieve impressive results this year. Stable growth and improved position in the Asian market from year to year is what we are used to. But at the same time, we realise that we cannot stop at what we have achieved.
4. How do you see online sports betting developing in Asia in the next few years?
The betting and gambling market is clearly set for rapid growth in the near future. Asia is a region with more and more players every year who are interested in a wide variety of sports and online games. The potential of betting on e-sports, followed by millions of young people, is impressive.
Not only is the population of regional countries growing, but technology is also becoming increasingly integrated into people’s lives. This is why online betting and betting via mobile apps are becoming more and more popular. We see this both in our internal figures and the analytics published by specialised publications. The Asian market has an amazing present and a huge future, and we want to be part of this future.
