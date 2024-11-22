The Baron Upright, a new cabinet from Aristocrat Gaming

Aristocrat Gaming, a supplier of slot machines to the land-based sector, said in a press release issued via the United States that its slot game “Bao Zhu Zhao Fu Ignite” – from its “player-favourite” game series “Bao Zhu Zhao Fu” – is available on a new “Baron Upright” cabinet, “designed specifically” for it.

Aristocrat Gaming had in late August announced the launch of the cabinet dubbed “The Baron”, for the U.S. market, and said it included features such as “integrated dynamic lighting, advanced display monitors, and seek design elements”.

Thursday’s update said the Bao Zhu Zhao Fu Ignite slot game has two themes (pictured): “Blue Prosperity” and “Red Prosperity”. Each has 15 different bonus combinations, according to the supplier’s release.

Players of Bao Zhu Zhao Fu Ignite can unlock features not available in the Bao Zhu Zhao Fu game series. In the update, any ‘firecracker’ symbol can lead to four features. Players can also land an ‘omni’ symbol that “shoots rockets” to all “four firecrackers” at the same time, which could trigger up to all four bonus features at once.

The Bao Zhu Zhao Fu Ignite title is also said to have the “Hold and Spin” feature available in its same slot game family, and said to be a popular element amongst players.

The Baron Upright is a dual-screen cabinet that features LED lighting bordering the cabinet and monitors, as well as indirect backlighting on the chimney that coordinates with the game themes, according to Aristocrat Gaming’s update.