Third ‘Buffalo King’ slot game from Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content supplier to the iGaming industry, has released “Buffalo King Untamed Megaways”, the third title in its “Buffalo King” series.

Eagles, mountain lions, wolves, and other wild creatures roam the reels in this 6×7 slot game.

The ‘wild’ symbol – appearing only on reels two, three, four and five – can carry a random multiplier of 2x, 3x or 5x. If more than one multiplier lands in the same winning combination, they are multiplied between themselves for even bigger wins.

At any point in the game, random modifiers can grant a minimum of 10,000 ways to win or 86,436 ways to win, Pragmatic Play said in a Thursday update.

A total of 100 top-paying buffalo symbols can also be added to the reels, significantly boosting win potential, stated the maker.

Landing at least four, five or six scatters triggers the bonus game with 10, 15 or 20 free spins respectively. During the feature, whenever a wild symbol forms part of a winning combination, the multiplier of future wilds increases by 1x. Hitting three or more scatters during the round awards additional free spins.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, praised the “popular Megaways mechanic” as a key element for the latest offer in the Buffalo King slot series.