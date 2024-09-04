‘Thunderstorm 2024′ nets 200-plus in Macau crime sweep

A total of 213 suspects was held in Macau during a cross-border anti-crime sweep this summer aimed at the Macau gaming sector and involving Macau, Hong Kong and mainland authorities. ‘Thunderstorm’ is a long-standing annual cross-border collaboration between the trio, with the latest actions occuring between June 22, through to August 15.

Of the 213 detained during ‘Thunderstorm 2024′ there were 106 individuals held on suspicion of loan sharking, a further 56 for gambling crimes, and 51 for scam cases linked to alleged unathorised money exchange.

Although alleged unauthorised money changers were among those caught up in this latest general crime sweep, it was wider than the specific and recently-publicised crackdown on foreign exchange touts plying their trade in and around Macau casinos.

As a result of ‘Thunderstorm 2024′, the Macau authorities opened a total of 59 cases of suspected gaming-related usury, and 48 cases related to suspected money-exchange scams. There were also three cases opened for suspected “illegal exploitation of gambling”, though the specifics of the latter were not mentioned. The information was in a Tuesday update issued by the Office of the Secretary for Security, in Macau, which described Thunderstorm 2024 as a success.

The office also mentioned that crime-prevention efforts would continue for the remainder of this year, against the backdrop of a number of significant events. It mentioned: the 6th Macau Chief Executive Election, due to take place in October; the celebratory events for China’s National Day on October 1; and the 25th anniversary of Macau’s handover from Portuguese administration to that of China, in December.

Tuesday’s update mentioned that – coinciding with the period of ‘Thunderstorm 2024′ – the Macau police had detained two individuals over a case involving suspected robbery and homicide. The matter was said to be linked to activities of suspected unauthorised money exchange touts, though the announcement did not give further details.

In early August, several local Chinese-language news outlets reported a suspicious death at a Cotai casino resort, that they identified as Wynn Palace, with photographs of emergency vehicles at the scene. The alleged victim was described by Macau’s Judiciary Police as a Hong Kong resident who was also said to be a money exchange tout and a gambler. The victim was believed to have been robbed and killed by another money exchange tout, local media outlets reported at the time, citing a briefing from the Judiciary Police.