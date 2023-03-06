Tickets for Blackpink shows in Macau sold out: Galaxy Ent

Macau-based casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd said on Sunday that tickets for the two concerts by South Korean girl group Blackpink were “sold out”. The announcement was made via a social media post.

Ticket presale for those with Blink memberships on South Korean mobile application Weverse opened on Saturday (March 4), while members of the public were able to buy tickets from 12pm on Sunday (March 5).

In January, Galaxy Entertainment said its Galaxy Arena was to host two concerts by Blackpink, on May 20 and 21. Ticket prices ranged from MOP899 (US$111.20) to MOP3,699, the latter for a VIP seat.

The 16,000-seat, multipurpose Galaxy Arena (pictured in a file photo), part of Phase 3 at integrated resort Galaxy Macau, is set to open in the second quarter of this year, the management of Galaxy Entertainment said last month.

Blackpink is amid its “Born Pink World Tour”, which started in October 2022, and includes a Southeast Asia leg.

Galaxy Arena will host on April 22 a concert by South Korean K-pop boy band Treasure.

Galaxy Entertainment said in December that nearly 97 percent of the MOP28.4 billion (US$3.5 billion) it has pledged to the Macau government to spend under its new, 10-year gaming concession – that started on January 1 – will go to non-gaming offerings, and exploring overseas consumer markets.