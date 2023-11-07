‘Timber Stacks’ slot offers wild fun, says Pragmatic Play

Nov 07, 2023 Newsdesk iGaming, Latest News
“Timber Stacks” is the latest digital slot offer from online gaming content provider Pragmatic Play Ltd. The title presents players with symbols including bears, cougars, and wolves on a 5 x 5 grid.
Timber Stacks awards a win when matching symbols land left-to-right on the matrix, with a ‘tumble’ mechanic removing all winning symbols and filling empty positions from above.
The grid can expand up to 10×5, which the maker says offers players up to 100,000 ways to win.
Players can trigger a free spins bonus round by landing at least four ‘scatters’ on a single spin. Starting with at least eight free games, the increasing grid size feature can reoccur here, acting in the same way as it does in the base game.
“Timber Stacks combines vibrant visuals with the thrilling tumble mechanic and an increasing grid size feature that keeps gameplay dynamic,” said Irina Cornides, Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, as cited in a Monday press release.
“The free spins bonus round adds another layer of excitement and with a max multiplier win of 10,000x, plus up to 100,000 ways to win, this slot stacks up great win potential,” she added.
