Time-based jackpots offer at SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator

‘Time-based jackpots’ have been announced as an innovation by SOFTSWISS, a software provider for the online gaming sector.

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator service says they enable gaming operators to create jackpot campaigns with new mechanics limiting the time frame of the jackpot game.

“Operators can customise time-based jackpots providing players with happy hours, daily and weekly drops, and other periodical activities to keep users interested,” stated SOFTSWISS in a Tuesday update.

During the setting up of a jackpot campaign, operators can specify the time frame in which players can hit the jackpot. The winner is chosen at random within the campaign’s pre-set time range.

SOFTSWISS says benefits to operator partners include attracting new categories of players and increasing players’ “lifetime value” to the operators.

Aliaksei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, was cited in the announcement as saying: “Setting up the jackpot campaign goals within a time frame makes it possible to attract the attention of new players through exclusivity and limited-edition opportunities.”

He added: “This update works perfectly for those who want to schedule a jackpot campaign for a specific event or interval, especially for operators whose brands include not only gaming, but also sports betting options.”

The company’s Jackpot Aggregator product was launched in October 2021, and is described as an iGaming business tool for player acquisition, engagement, and retention.