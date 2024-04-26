Tom Horn Gaming content on Uplatform Casino Aggregator

Online gaming services provider Uplatform says it is now working with iGaming software supplier Tom Horn Gaming, so that the latter’s game content can be offered on a business-to-business (B2B) basis to Uplatform’s commercial partners.

Tom Horn Gaming describes itself as an omnichannel content provider. Its gaming licence portfolio includes a permit from the Malta Gaming Authority; one from the United Kingdom’s Gambling Commission; and one from Romania’s National Gambling Office, according to its corporate website.

Nelli Melik, Uplatform’s head of sales, said in prepared remarks issued with a statement about the tie up: “By integrating Tom Horn Gaming’s exceptional portfolio into our Casino Aggregator, we are empowering our partners to stay ahead in the competitive landscape and offer an unparalleled gaming experience to their players.”

Uplatform’s release added: “By integrating Tom Horn Gaming’s content through Uplatform’s Casino Aggregator, operators can elevate their iGaming catalogue, offering players a broader selection of dynamic and inventive slots.”

Uplatform’s Casino Aggregator is said to feature over 5,000 games from 40-plus content providers. Its games include baccarat, roulette, blackjack, bingo, slots, and skill-based games.

“With a commitment to continuously introducing new, popular, progressive, and innovative providers, Uplatform’s Casino Aggregator ensures operators have access to the latest and most engaging content for different markets,” stated the B2B service.