 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Toner now Aristocrat Gaming CEO as Fernandez departs

Dec 05, 2024 Latest News, Top of the deck, World  

Toner now Aristocrat Gaming CEO as Fernandez departs

Slot machine maker and digital content provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd has announced that Hector Fernandez, chief executive of Aristocrat Gaming, the group’s land-based segment, has resigned. He has been replaced by Craig Toner, until now chief financial officer and executive vice president of operations at Aristocrat Gaming.

Mr Toner “has been appointed to replace Mr Fernandez, effective immediately and subject to the receipt of necessary regulatory pre-approvals,” said on Thursday Aristocrat Leisure in a filing to the Australian Securities Exchange.

Mr Toner has been with the Aristocrat group for more than seven years in a number of business finance and operations leadership roles in both Australia and the U.S., according to the announcement.

Aristocrat Leisure said in the release that Mr Fernandez had accepted a role with a “competitor”. It did not identify the market rival.

Mr Fernandez is bound by a 12-month “non-compete” contractual obligation, stated Aristocrat Leisure. Mr Fernandez had joined Aristocrat Gaming as chief financial officer of the Americas Gaming business unit in 2018, before being appointed to the CEO role in 2022.

Aristocrat Leisure’s CEO and managing director, Trevor Croker, said in prepared remarks: “We thank Hector sincerely for his commitment and recognise his contribution to our business over the last six years.”

Mr Croker also said that Mr Toner “has been a key part of the global Aristocrat Gaming leadership team,” having “worked closely” with the company’s board and executive steering committee “on a number of major strategic and operational priorities”.

He added: “Craig will ensure a seamless leadership transition, maintaining a relentless customer focus, and continuing to execute our plans.”

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Toner now Aristocrat Gaming CEO as Fernandez departs

Toner now Aristocrat Gaming CEO as Fernandez departs

Dec 05, 2024  

Slot machine maker and digital content provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd has announced that Hector Fernandez, chief executive of Aristocrat Gaming, the group’s land-based segment, has resigned....
Read More
JCM expects 2H sales to slow down, but gaming strong

JCM expects 2H sales to slow down, but gaming strong

Dec 05, 2024  

Newport World names Englebert Teh chief strategy officer

Newport World names Englebert Teh chief strategy officer

Dec 05, 2024  

Cabo Verde deal termination an offensive act: Macau Legend

Cabo Verde deal termination an offensive act: Macau Legend

Dec 05, 2024  

AGEM Index up 8.3pct, among the highest growth recorded

AGEM Index up 8.3pct, among the highest growth recorded

Dec 05, 2024  

Pick of the Day

”We don’t have in Thailand that expertise of running casinos”

Chulapong Yukate
MP of the opposition People’s Party