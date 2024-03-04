Top women in gaming speak at Aristocrat IWD event Manila

A panel discussion with some of the women leading the Philippine casino sector is a highlight of an International Women’s Day (IWD) event to be hosted by Aristocrat Gaming on Friday at Sofitel Manila in the country’s capital, the first such gathering arranged by the gaming technology supplier.

The event will “celebrate the achievements of women in gaming and open the discussion on how organisations can benefit from investing in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives to accelerate progress within their own organisations and the industry,” stated Aristocrat Gaming, the land-based business segment of Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.

The International Women’s Day panel is scheduled to feature (pictured from left to right): Cheryl Tiglao, director of slot at Hann Casino Resort at Clark, a property promoted by Hann Resorts; Katarina Mae De Jesus, head of business development and resort marketing at Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc, promoter of NUSTAR Resort and Casino in Cebu; and Vina Claudette Oca, assistant vice president – gaming licensing and development, at the country’s industry regulator, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor).

Lloyd Robson, general manager for Asia at Aristocrat Gaming, was cited as saying in a Monday press release: “We are excited to host our first-ever International Women’s Day event in the Philippines.”

He added: “Our commitment to empowering women goes beyond equality: we believe that bringing in diverse perspectives and talents can enrich the gaming industry and boost innovation, shaping a sustainable and inclusive future for all.”