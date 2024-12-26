Tourist arrivals to Macau top 625k over Christmas period

Macau welcomed 625,154 visitors in a six-day period encompassing the Christmas season and other public holidays in the city, from Friday, December 20, to Wednesday, December 25. That is according to preliminary figures from the city’s Public Security Police.

The data indicate that the average daily number of visitor arrivals during the six-day period was about 104,192.

Macau logged circa 312,035 visitors in the three-day weekend from December 20 to December 22. For Macau, December 20 was a holiday to mark the establishment of the Macau Special Administrative Region.

China’s President Xi Jinping was in Macau from December 18 to December 20 to take part in the celebrations to mark the 25th anniversary of the city’s handover from Portuguese administration to that of China.

From December 23 to December 25, Macau welcomed about 313,119 tourist arrivals, showed the data.

The Christmas season’s highest daily total was on December 25, at 117,025.

Christmas is not a holiday in Macau’s main tourist feeder market mainland China, but it is an official break period in Hong Kong, the second most important source of tourists for Macau. Today (December 26) is also a holiday in Hong Kong.

The police did not supply a breakdown on visitors’ respective place of origin during the six-day period. However, the majority of tourists entered Macau either via the Border Gate checkpoint, between Macau and mainland China; or the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.