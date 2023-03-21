Tracey Winslow named TransAct global chief revenue officer

Tracey Winslow (pictured) has been appointed global chief revenue officer at casino equipment firm TransAct Technologies Inc, with immediate effect, the firm said in a Monday press release.

Ms Winslow joined TransAct in 2005 as senior vice president for marketing. In 2007 she was promoted to head worldwide sales for the group’s casino and gaming product business. The company is a supplier of slot machine printers, casino-player management software, and food-service management technology.

“Tracey will assume all responsibility for directing the company’s overall sales in both the food service technology and casino and gaming markets,” said Bart Shuldman, chief executive of TransAct, as cited in the announcement.

The CEO added: “Her role will include creating and implementing strategic sales initiatives, while leading our sales teams, customer, and technical support staff.”

Lou Kelly, casino and gaming sales manager for TransAct, with 15 years of experience, has been promoted to senior vice president for casino and gaming, to replace Ms Winslow. He will be responsible for managing the Americas and European casino and gaming sales teams.

TransAct also said Gaurav Bahri, former chief revenue officer, food service technology market, had left Transact. “The company thanks him for his time and service,” it stated.

Earlier this month, TransAct reported net sales of nearly US$18.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 61.4 percent year-on-year.