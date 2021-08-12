TransAct plans public offer of new shares

TransAct Technologies Inc, a supplier of slot machine printers, casino-player management software and food-safety management technology, on Wednesday said it planned to offer newly-issued shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.

The announcement did not state how many new shares would be issued. TransAct’s publicly-traded stock was valued at US$15.77 per unit at the close of trading in the United States on Wednesday.

The firm said it would use net proceeds from the new-share offer for working capital and other general corporate purposes, “which may include funding the further development of TransAct’s food service technology business and related sales, marketing and product development efforts, technology improvements and personnel costs in support of TransAct’s growth strategy”.

In early August, TransAct reported its food service technology sales in the second quarter rose 155.3 percent year-on-year and 11.9 percent sequentially, to nearly US$3.1 million, benefitting from demand for Transact’s food-inventory monitoring and food-service tracking system known as Boha.

TransAct said in its Wednesday statement it expected to grant the offer underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of common stock in the offering, on the same terms and conditions.

Roth Capital Partners LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering, and Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC is acting as co-manager.

The announcement said a shelf-registration statement relating to the shares in the proposed offering had been filed with the United States’ Securities and Exchange Commission on August 17, 2020, and remains in effect.