TransAct-Table Trac slot management trial ‘success’

TransAct Technologies Inc, a supplier of slot machine printers and other supporting technology for the gaming sector, says its collaboration with Table Trac Inc, to produce a slot machine-operations management product called SlotSUITE, has brought “measurable financial benefits” to a southwest United States regional casino that deployed it in a six-month trial.

The announcement said SlotSUITE “continues to be deployed in other locations”.

Table Trac is known for developing a casino management system called CasinoTrac. It is also a provider of operations and analytical software for gaming and hospitality operators.

Operator benefits observed from the trial of SlotSUITE at the regional casino – which was not identified by name – included average carded or rated play on slots rising 12 percentage points to 29 percent of play over the six-month period.

The SlotSUITE system was installed across more than 2,500 games and compared against data from the previous 12 months, according to Wednesday’s joint statement.

There was also recorded a 21 percent increase in rated coin-in on the games upgraded with SlotSUITE.

Additionally, operations saw a 3 percent increase in coin-in and related ‘win’ across the entire floor, “including games still needing to be upgraded,” said the announcement.

The two companies also stated that rated-play win per unit increased by 39 percent among games enhanced with SlotSUITE, while overall win per unit enjoyed an 8 percent lift, a figure also accounting for games not yet upgraded to SlotSUITE.

John Dillon, TransAct chief executive, was cited as saying: “The data from this deployment reinforces the value of SlotSUITE as a solution that can simplify casino operations while delivering measurable financial benefits.”

“We’re pleased with the early success and look forward to further implementations,” he added.

Chad Hoehne, Table Trac president, said in prepared remarks that the deployment of SlotSUITE had “confirmed our expectations of a solution that is not only simple to deploy but also effective in improving operational efficiency and guest experience”.

He added: “The results show a clear impact on profitability and player engagement.”

SlotSUITE is described as a “floor-wide, single-wire printing solution”. The product integrates TransAct’s Epicentral SE printing technology with PromoTrac, a unified promotions administration and management system that is part of Table Trac’s CasinoTrac system.

According to the update, the ability of SlotSUITE to integrate with the existing floor management product, eliminates the need for additional network wiring and peripherals, “making it a practical option for casinos looking to streamline operations and enhance player engagement”.

TransAct, which also provides food-safety management technology, reported second-quarter net sales of just under US$11.6 million, up 8.5 percent from the preceding quarter.