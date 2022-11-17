TransAct warns of criminal cybersecurity incident

TransAct Technologies Inc, a supplier of slot machine printers, casino-player management software and food-safety management technology, says it has “recently discovered a criminal cybersecurity incident” impacting its operational and information technology systems.

“The company is currently working with a team of forensic experts to fully understand the extent and implications of this incident and to fully restore operations within a safe and remediated environment,” it stated in a Wednesday regulatory filing.

It added: “Remediation efforts are in process and being implemented as quickly as possible, and teams are working to maintain the company’s operations and to minimise the impact on its customers and employees.”

The firm also said it had “restored certain of its critical operational data and business systems,” while continuing to work to determine whether the incident “will have a material impact on its business, operations or financial results”.

TransAct reported last week net sales of US$17.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, up 67.9 percent year-on-year. The company saw its quarterly net profit narrow by 41.4 percent year-on-year, to about US$528,000.